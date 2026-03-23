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West Bengal CM Pays Tribute to Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 10:10 IST

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On Shaheed Diwas, India remembers the courageous sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, whose fight for freedom continues to inspire generations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas.
  • Shaheed Diwas is observed to honour the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.
  • Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru were executed by the British on March 23, 1931, for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy case.
  • The sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev continue to inspire democratic values and the pursuit of justice and freedom in India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on their death anniversary, observed as Shaheed Diwas.

In a post on X, she said, "Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar on the anniversary of their martyrdom."

 

"Their courage remains the bedrock of our democratic values. On this Shaheed Diwas, we pledge to uphold the ideals of justice and freedom they fought for. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Jai Hind!" she added.

Remembering the Martyrs' Sacrifice

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British on March 23, 1931 in connection with the Lahore conspiracy case. The day is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to honour their martyrdom.

All three revolutionaries were under 25 years of age at the time of their execution.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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