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Two Wanted Gang Members Killed In Mathura Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 11:11 IST

In a police encounter in Mathura, two wanted members of the Bawaria gang were killed, following a tip-off regarding their involvement in a dacoity, as authorities continue to crack down on organised crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two wanted Bawaria gang members killed in a police encounter in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The deceased, identified as Pappu alias Rajendra and Dharmveer alias Lambu, had multiple criminal cases against them.
  • The encounter occurred after police received information about the accused's presence in connection with a dacoity case.
  • Two police personnel, Ajay Verma and Durg Vijay Singh, sustained bullet injuries during the operation.
  • Police investigations revealed the accused operated in multiple locations under different identities.

Two wanted members of the Bawaria gang were killed in an encounter with police here, an official said on Thursday.

Two police personnel sustained injuries in the encounter.

 

Details of the Mathura Police Encounter

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said police had received specific information about the presence of the two accused wanted in connection with a dacoity at Tainti village on the intervening night of April 23-24.

Acting on the tip-off, police reached the spot during the intervening night of May 6 and 7 and tried to stop two men coming on a motorcycle, he said.

"Instead of stopping, the suspects opened fire on the police team," Kumar said.

He said police retaliated, in which both the accused sustained bullet injuries.

They were first taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition, where doctors declared them dead.

Identities and Criminal Records of the Deceased

The deceased were identified as Pappu alias Rajendra and Dharmveer alias Lambu, both residents of Rajasthan and active members of the Bawaria gang, the SSP said.

According to Kumar, one of the accused had 16 criminal cases registered against him while the other faced 11 cases.

Police investigations also revealed that the two had been operating in several places using different identities, he said.

The SSP said rewards of Rs 50,000 each had been announced on the two accused for their arrests.

He added that police had obtained several videos purportedly showing the accused committing crimes in different states and contacts were being established with authorities concerned to gather further information.

Injuries and Ongoing Investigation

During the operation, SWAT team in-charge Ajay Verma and constable Durg Vijay Singh also sustained bullet injuries, Kumar said.

He said the criminal history of the deceased was being compiled and efforts were underway to trace other members of the gang.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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