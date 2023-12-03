Cong appoints observers in 4 states ahead of results

The Congress has appointed observers to coordinate meetings of its legislature party in four states where assembly election results will be declared on Sunday.

In Rajasthan, the party appointed former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan as All India Congress Committee observers, according to an official statement on Saturday.

'The Congress president has appointed AICC observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party with immediate effect,' it said.

In Telangana, the party chief appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan and K J George as observers.

For Chhattisgarh, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been sent as AICC observers, while for Madhya Pradesh party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been deputed.

'The general secretaries and in-charges of the respective states will coordinate the same with above observers,' AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in an order.

Counting of votes in four states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be held on Sunday.

In Mizoram, votes will be counted on Monday.

Congress alleges tampering with postal ballot box in Ujjain

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Saturday alleged that the paper seals on a box containing postal ballots were found to be broken, a claim the returning officer denied.

Counting of votes for the assembly elections held on November 17 will be held on Sunday.

Mahesh Parmar, sitting Congress MLA from Tarana assembly constituency in the district, alleged that when he along with some party workers visited the strongroom where the boxes have been kept, they found that old seals on one of the boxes had been broken and new seals, still wet, had been affixed.

But collector Kumar Purushottam, who is also the returning officer for the district, said as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives, the boxes of postal ballots were shifted from the district treasury to the counting centre at the Government Engineering College in the presence of representatives of all political parties and candidates during the day.

The process was videographed, he added.

The Congress candidate from the Mahidpur seat objected that there was no paper seal on the lock of the box containing ETPBS (electronically transmitted postal ballot system) votes of Service voters, the collector said.

On inspection, it was found that there were two seals on the lid but not on the lock, Purushottam said.

"There was no question of anyone opening the box as there were paper seals. The video shows that no seal was broken," he said, adding that a seal was put on the lock in the candidate's presence.