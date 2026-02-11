Bangladesh to hold crucial general elections on Thursday

Bangladesh is holding crucial parliamentary elections with heightened security as the nation navigates a pivotal moment in its political landscape.

IMAGE: Members of the Bangladesh Army direct traffic at a temporary checkpoint, a day ahead of the national election in Dhaka, on February 11, 2026. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

Key Points Bangladesh is holding parliamentary elections after an interim government took over, marking a significant political transition.

Unprecedented security measures are in place, with nearly one million personnel deployed to ensure peaceful elections.

The main contest is between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, following the disbanding of the Awami League.

The Election Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to a free, fair, and impartial election, with international observers monitoring the process.

New technologies like drones and body-worn cameras are being used for enhanced election security and monitoring.

Bangladesh will hold its crucial parliamentary elections on Thursday, 18 months after an interim government took charge following the collapse of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year-old regime in massive nationwide protests.

The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements, deploying nearly one million security personnel -- the largest-ever in the country's electoral history.

The 13th Parliamentary elections are being held simultaneously along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package.

The contest is mainly between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of Hasina's now disbanded Awami League.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' interim government last year disbanded the Awami League and barred it from contesting the polls.

The voting will begin simultaneously in 299 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7.30 am and will continue until 4.30 pm. Voting in one constituency has been cancelled due to the death of a candidate.

A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties and 273 independents are contesting in the election.

The BNP has fielded the highest number of 291 candidates. There are 83 female candidates.

"All of you should exercise your respective voting rights consciously...," Chief Adviser Yunus said in a message on Wednesday.

Yunus, who has promised to quickly transfer power to the elected government, urged the political parties, candidates and other concerned parties to maintain restraint, tolerance and democratic behaviour on the polling day.

"The countrymen, through this national election, will elect people's representatives, who are competent, responsible and respectful of the people's aspirations," he said.

Mentioning that a free, fair, impartial and acceptable election is the foundation of a democratic state, he said the present interim government is fully committed to achieving this goal ultimately.

Extensive security measures in place for polls

In a televised address to the nation, Chief Election Commissioner A M M Nasir Uddin called upon the voters to cast their votes freely. He urged political parties, candidates, and voters to maintain a peaceful and cordial environment.

He said that as a natural outcome of the democratic process, victory and defeat must be accepted by all in a normal manner.

Nasir earlier reaffirmed the Election Commission's commitment to holding a free, fair, impartial and acceptable election, saying all preparations have been made to ensure a peaceful and credible election.

"The election will be completed as promised to the people," he said while briefing international observers and media representatives in the capital.

All necessary materials, including ballot papers, have already been distributed to returning officers and are being centrally dispatched to respective constituencies, he said.

"Extensive security and coordination arrangements are in place with the support of law enforcement agencies and the government," he added.

He said that representatives from 45 countries and organisations, including election management bodies and international institutions, are observing the polls.

"The participation of media and observers will play a significant role in ensuring maximum transparency and public trust in this election," he said.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Machud said nearly 900,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the election, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Authorities have deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Rapid Action Teams (RATs) across key areas of the capital.

"Security deployment is being made based on local sensitivity assessments," Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah told a media briefing late Tuesday.

He said the poll body expected law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for voters during polling and after elections.

24,000 of 43,000 polling stations flagged as high or moderate risk

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam said they found 24,000 out of nearly 43,000 polling centres across the country were 'high' or 'moderate' risk-prone election stations.

Police said they provided a list of risk-prone polling centres to the EC, which showed that out of 2,131 polling centres in Dhaka, 1,614 were risk-prone.

However, the army said they have identified two centres in Dhaka city to be 'risky'.

For the first time, drones and body-worn cameras are being used for election security, Sanaullah said.

"Around 25,000 body-worn cameras will be deployed on the field. Some of these are IP-based for live feed, while others will record locally. Moreover, for continuous monitoring, CCTV cameras have already been installed in over 90% of centres."

He said voting will be held in a total of 42,659 centres.

EC data showed that first-time voters made up some 3.58 per cent of nearly 127 million voters.

Masud on Wednesday said the results of the general elections and the referendum will be announced without much delay.

"The voting atmosphere is very good. A festive mood prevails. We are working in a well-planned manner. I hope the results will be published without significant delay," he told reporters.

For the first time, nearly 800,000 expatriate Bangladeshis, who have registered with the poll body, will be able to vote through an IT-based postal ballot system.

Opinion polls have positioned BNP as the frontrunner, with its chief Tarique Rahman, back from 17 years of exile in the United Kingdom, leading the charge for forming the next government.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday said that his party would work to build "strong, respectful and mutually beneficial" relations with India if voted to power.

"We seek positive relationships with our neighbouring countries and with friends around the world. India is our nearest neighbour, and it will remain a priority. Our goal is not to create conflict but to build partnerships for development and peace. Mutual respect and trust are essential," said the Jamaat leader, whose party is leading an 11-party alliance.