Bangladesh on high alert, Hindus given helpline number

Ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festival, Bangladesh authorities have assured of increased security measures that have been put in place amid concerns of violence targeting minority Hindu communities.

IMAGE: Hindus block the streets of the Shahbagh intersection as they protest against violence on their community in Dhaka, on August 10, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Rreuters

Durga Puja is set to be celebrated from October 9 to 13.

The celebrations will be held in 32,666 pavilions of Bangladesh, police said.

The police will exercise utmost vigilance in the security of the puja mandaps, said Md Moinul Islam, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bangladesh who presided over a law and order and security meeting for Durga Puja at the Hall of Pride of the Police headquarters on Monday.

The IGP said that the police have ensured three-level security measures to be put in place on the occasion of Durga Puja, pre-Durga Puja and during idol immersion post Durga Puja.

The Police are trying to ensure no untoward incidents during the festival.

Cyber Monitoring of the police has been strengthened to prevent spread of rumours on social media, the IGP said.

He requested the Hindu leaders to contact the National Emergency Service 999 or the nearest police station in case of emergency.

He said that the criminals usually attempt to create untoward incidents in the puja mandap at midnight or on the last night of the nine night festival.

The police official said that CCTV/IP cameras will be actively monitoring the puja.

The puja celebration council called on the leaders to ensure round-the-clock security by law enforcement personnel as well as volunteers at each mandap.

The IGP expressed hope that the upcoming Durga Puja will be celebrated safely and smoothly in a festive and joyous atmosphere with the collective efforts of everyone in Bangladesh for communal harmony.

During Durga Puja, police in uniform and plain clothes, along with SWAT, Crisis Response Team, Quick Response Team, Crime Scene Van, and Bomb Disposal Unit, will be ready round the clock.

On the occasion of Durga Puja, monitoring cells will be operational at police headquarters and other police units.