News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bangladesh Hindus Protest Against Attacks

Bangladesh Hindus Protest Against Attacks

By REDIFF NEWS
August 13, 2024 05:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Members of minority communities in Bangladesh -- mostly Hindus -- faced at least 205 attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, according to two Hindu organisations in the violence-hit nation.

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus on August 10 condemned the attacks on the minority communities terming them as 'heinous', and urged the youth to protect all Hindu, Christian and Buddhist families from harm.

Glimpses from the ongoing protests in Bangladesh and abroad against the brutal atrocities on the country's minorities.

 

IMAGE: A protest in Dhaka, here and below. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

 

Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

 

Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

 

Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hindus block the streets of the Shahbagh intersection as they protest, here, below and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protest against violence targeting Bangladesh's Hindus in London, here and below. Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

 

Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

 

Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

 

Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

 

Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Please Pray For Us And Our Country'
'Please Pray For Us And Our Country'
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
Sheikh Hasina's Biggest Blunder
Sheikh Hasina's Biggest Blunder
Special law must to curb attacks on medical staff: IMA
Special law must to curb attacks on medical staff: IMA
Deshmukh told me.....: Ex-cop on extorted funds
Deshmukh told me.....: Ex-cop on extorted funds
Kolkata doctor murder accused addicted to violent porn
Kolkata doctor murder accused addicted to violent porn
India's 60+ silvers' number to go up majorly by 2036
India's 60+ silvers' number to go up majorly by 2036

More like this

Minorities faced 205 attacks in B'desh: Hindu groups

Minorities faced 205 attacks in B'desh: Hindu groups

'Sheikh Hasina is better than the others, but...'

'Sheikh Hasina is better than the others, but...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances