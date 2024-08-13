Bangladesh Hindus Protest Against Attacks

Members of minority communities in Bangladesh -- mostly Hindus -- faced at least 205 attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, according to two Hindu organisations in the violence-hit nation.

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus on August 10 condemned the attacks on the minority communities terming them as 'heinous', and urged the youth to protect all Hindu, Christian and Buddhist families from harm.

Glimpses from the ongoing protests in Bangladesh and abroad against the brutal atrocities on the country's minorities.

IMAGE: A protest in Dhaka, here and below. Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

Photograph: Fatima Tuj Johora/Reuters

IMAGE: Hindus block the streets of the Shahbagh intersection as they protest, here, below and below. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: A protest against violence targeting Bangladesh's Hindus in London, here and below. Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

Photograph: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

