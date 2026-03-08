HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Indian Police Arrest Two Suspects in Bangladeshi Activist's Murder

Indian Police Arrest Two Suspects in Bangladeshi Activist's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 08, 2026 22:18 IST

Indian police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal who are suspected of murdering Osman Hadi, a political activist whose death sparked widespread unrest in Bangladesh.

Photograph: Abdul Goni/Reuters

Photograph: Abdul Goni/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in West Bengal, India, in connection with the murder of Osman Hadi, a Bangladeshi political activist.
  • The suspects, Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain, were apprehended in Bongaon while allegedly attempting to cross back into Bangladesh.
  • The Bengal STF stated that the suspects had fled Bangladesh after committing serious crimes, including extortion and murder.
  • Osman Hadi was shot in Dhaka in December 2025 and later died in Singapore while receiving treatment.

Two persons accused of killing Osman Hadi, a political activist of Bangladesh whose daylight murder had sparked widespread violence in the neighbouring country, were arrested by the special task force (STF) of the West Bengal police, an official said on Sunday.

The two Bangladesh nationals, identified as Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud (37) and Alamgir Hossain (34), residents of Patuakhali and Dhaka, respectively, were apprehended from the border town of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district.

 

They were arrested on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, the Bengal STF said in a statement.

It said that there was credible information that two Bangladeshi nationals, after committing serious crimes, including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had fled and illegally entered India.

"They were trying to take shelter in the border area of Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh when the opportunity arises," the statement said.

The two, accused of having committed the murder of Hadi, were intercepted by the STF after conducting a raid.

The STF said that the two accused entered Indian territory through the Meghalaya border and moved through different places in India, and finally came to Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh.

"A specific case has been registered in this regard," it said.

A court on Sunday remanded Masud and Hossain to police custody.

Hadi, a student leader and spokesperson of the Inquilab Mancha in Bangladesh, was shot at on December 12, 2025, in Dhaka and thereafter flown to Singapore for better treatment. He died on December 18 there.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested for Murder Near Delhi Metro Station
Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
Second Accused in Salim Wastik Attack Dies After Encounter
Second Accused in Salim Wastik Attack Dies After Encounter
Accused in YouTuber Stabbing Case Dies in Police Encounter in Ghaziabad
Accused in YouTuber Stabbing Case Dies in Police Encounter in Ghaziabad
Second Accused in YouTuber Attack Injured in Ghaziabad Encounter
Second Accused in YouTuber Attack Injured in Ghaziabad Encounter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow suit at pre wedding of Komal Nahta s son0:34

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow...

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO