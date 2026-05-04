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Home  » News » Surendra Gadling Gets Bail In Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case

Surendra Gadling Gets Bail In Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 04, 2026 18:38 IST

Activist Surendra Gadling has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, highlighting concerns over prolonged detention without trial.

Key Points

  • Surendra Gadling, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
  • The court cited Gadling's long incarceration and the uncertain timeline for the trial as reasons for granting bail.
  • All other accused individuals in the Elgar Parishad case are currently out on bail.
  • The Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, is alleged to have triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima.

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to activist Surendra Gadling, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case in 2018, on grounds of his long incarceration and the possibility of the trial not commencing in the near future.

Court Cites Long Incarceration and Trial Delays

A bench headed by Justice A S Gadkari, which heard Gadling's plea, also noted that all the other accused in the case are already out on bail and hence he, too, should be given the same relief on parity.

 

With this, all the accused previously arrested in the more than eight-year-old case are out on bail now.

Father Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old priest and tribal rights activist, died while in custody in July 2021, awaiting trial.

Background of the Elgar Parishad Case

At least 16 people, including prominent lawyers, activists, and academics, were booked in connection with allegedly provocative speeches that were delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

According to the police, the speeches triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima, on the outskirts of Pune city, the next day.

The Pune police, which initially probed the case, claimed that Maoists had backed the conclave. The NIA later took over the probe into the case.

Key Accused in the Case

The other accused in the case include Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Jyoti Jagtao and Mahesh Raut.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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