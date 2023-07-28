News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Elgar case: SC grants bail to Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

Elgar case: SC grants bail to Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 28, 2023 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, noting that they have been in custody for five years.

IMAGE: Activist Arun Ferreir. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said Gonsalves and Ferreira shall not leave Maharashtra and surrender their passports to the police.

It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses.

 

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas.

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by Maoists.

The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
A propaganda tool called #UrbanNaxal
A propaganda tool called #UrbanNaxal
The Strange Deposition Of Shivaji Pawar
The Strange Deposition Of Shivaji Pawar
Elgar: No phone for Navlakha, no bail for 5 activists
Elgar: No phone for Navlakha, no bail for 5 activists
SC nixes LOC against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife
SC nixes LOC against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife
'Don't thump the table': Dhankhar, O'Brien spat in RS
'Don't thump the table': Dhankhar, O'Brien spat in RS
Papua New Guinea's incredible journey to T20 WC spot
Papua New Guinea's incredible journey to T20 WC spot
AirAsia flight takes off without guv for being late
AirAsia flight takes off without guv for being late
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Exclusive: 'Maharashtra police has no understanding of Naxalism'

Exclusive: 'Maharashtra police has no understanding of Naxalism'

No Link Between Elgar Parishad, Violence: Cop

No Link Between Elgar Parishad, Violence: Cop

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances