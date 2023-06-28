News
Rediff.com  » News » Badrinath Muslims to offer Eid prayers in Joshimath

Badrinath Muslims to offer Eid prayers in Joshimath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 28, 2023 18:50 IST
The Uttarakhand police asked Muslims in Badrinath to celebrate Bakrid in Joshimath, about 40 km away from the temple town.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The minority community residing in Badrinath mostly consists of migrant labourers working on reconstruction projects at the Himalayan temple.

 

"A meeting with members of the minority community, priests and contractors engaged in the projects was held on Tuesday. It was collectively decided that the Bakrid namaz will be offered in Joshimath and not in Badrinath," KC Bhatt, station house officer, Badrinath police station told PTI on Wednesday.

No one has any objection to offering of namaz on the occasion of Bakrid outside the temple town in reverence to it, he said.

Badrinath is one of the major Char Dham destinations.

Talking to PTI, Badrish Panda panchayat president Praveen Dhyani said the Muslim community agreed not to offer Bakrid prayers in Badrinath, and assured that they would go to Joshimath to celebrate the occasion.

The meeting was held at the Badrinath police station.

Two years ago, tension broke out in Badrinath after the minority community members, mostly construction workers, offered prayers inside a building on Bakrid.

Dhyani claimed the incident was widely condemned and a case was registered, the probe into which is still going on.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
