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10-Month-Old Girl Kidnapped In Delhi; Search On

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 18:18 IST

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A 10-month-old girl's kidnapping in Delhi has triggered a police investigation and widespread concern as authorities work to locate the missing infant.

Key Points

  • A 10-month-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Mukundpur, Delhi.
  • The infant's father had briefly left the house to purchase milk.
  • The child's parents and elder sister were found in an unconscious state.
  • Police have launched an investigation to locate the missing infant.
  • Local AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha visited the family to offer support.

A 10-month-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from a Mukundpur house here in the early Sunday morning when her father stepped out to buy milk, triggering panic in the locality, an official said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said crime and local police teams are making efforts to trace the child.

 

The child's grandfather said his son returned home and could not find the infant.

"We then called people from the neighbourhood and started searching for her, but we could not find her. We informed the police, and the hunt is on," the grandfather said.

Family's Anguish

The infant's mother, Surya, said when her husband returned after buying milk, he found her and their elder daughter in an unconscious state.

"He woke me up by calling out my name and shaking me. When I regained consciousness, I found that even my elder daughter was unconscious. We woke her up too, and then realised that our youngest daughter was missing, but we had no idea where she was. I do not even step outside, so I do not know who took my child," Surya said.

Community Support

Bhalswa police station staff were deployed in the area.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha also visited the family and assured them of all possible assistance, sources said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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