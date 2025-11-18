HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Baba Siddique murder accused Anmol Bishnoi to be deported to India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 18, 2025 21:19 IST

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a key accused in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, is being deported to India from the US, a police official said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Anmol Bishnoi (above) is also a wanted accused in the case related to the firing on Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in April 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bishnoi, also a wanted accused in the case related to a firing on Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, is expected to land in Delhi on Wednesday, he added.

The Mumbai police had sent two proposals about his extradition, the official said, adding there are multiple cases registered against the gangster across the country, and the Union government will decide to which agency his custody should be given first.

 

Earlier this month, investigating agencies had got information that Bishnoi, who kept moving between the United States and Canada, had been detained in Canada.

He was reportedly carrying a Russian Passport, procured on the basis of a forged document, the official said.

NCP leader and Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique told PTI that he had received an email informing that Anmol Bishnoi had been "removed" from the United States.

"This means he is not in the United States and should be brought to India and tried for his crimes, " the former MLA added.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the night of October 12, 2024, in front of his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra.

Several persons related to the gang headed by Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol's elder brother, who is in prison, were arrested in the Siddique murder.

