Home  » News » Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol detained in US

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol detained in US

Source: PTI
November 18, 2024 21:37 IST
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home, has been detained in the United States, the Mumbai police sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, who has reportedly been detained in the US. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail.

 

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area.

He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, on April 14 this year, according to the sources.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
