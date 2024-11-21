Will US extradite Lawrence Bishnoi's brother to India?

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home, has been arrested by US law enforcement authorities and is currently lodged in a prison in Iowa.

According to a recent update on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, Anmol Bishnoi is lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa.

No other details were immediately available.

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail. Lawrence is currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail, Ahmedabad.

Anmol is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique last month in Mumbai's Bandra area. He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, in April 14 this year.

India has asked for the extradition of Anmol. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol.

Earlier this week, the US state department had declined to comment on the possibility of deporting Anmol, saying the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the department of homeland security and the FBI.

"...it would be appropriate -- if anyone is going to comment on such a report, it would be the department of homeland security and the FBI, not the state department... They may -- and they -- and I prefaced it that way because they may decline to comment. But I certainly am not going to comment on something that falls within their jurisdiction," US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in response to a question on Anmol's possible deportation at a press meet on Nov 18.

A lookout circular was issued in April against Anmol, who had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

An FIR was also registered by the NIA against nine accused, including the Bishnoi brothers, in August 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union territory of Delhi and other parts of the country besides targeted killings of prominent persons .