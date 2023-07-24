News
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Opening Soon

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Opening Soon

By REDIFF NEWS
July 24, 2023 07:38 IST
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has indicated that the consecration ceremony will be held between January 15 and 24, 2024, by which time construction of the ground floor of the temple will be completed.

The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going on in full swing with the temple likely to open for devotees after the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol which will be a 10-day ritual, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the temple construction committee, had said last month.

The ground floor work of the three-storey Ram temple has been completed, Mishra had said, adding that the temple trust has decided to start the process of the consecration of the Ram Lalla on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2024.

The trust will invite Prime Minister Narendra D Modi for the consecration ceremony during which the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

 

IMAGE: Construction of the Ram temple underway in Ayodhya, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Preparations by the Ayodhya administration are underway for the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in order to provide better facilities to devotees who will visit Ayodhya between Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, here and below.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
