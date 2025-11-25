Ayodhya Marks The Dhwajarohan

Glimpses of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya during the Dhwajarohan (flag hoisting) ceremony, in Ayodhya on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

IMAGE: Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat offer prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on the occasion of Dhwajarohan Utsav, here and below. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: 'Today, before the Dharma Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, I was blessed with the opportunity to pray and seek blessings at the Sapt Mandir complex within the temple premises,' Modi tweeted. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

IMAGE: Modi prays at the Mata Annapurna Mandir, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

IMAGE: Modi leaves for the flag hoisting. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

IMAGE: Modi and Bhagwat ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the shikhar of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

IMAGE: Modi, Bhagwat with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, here and belo2. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi during the Dhwajarohan Utsav. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi, Anandiben, Yogi and Bhagwat watch as the flag is raised, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Yogi presents miniature models of the saffron flag to Modi and Bhagwat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: A view of the Dhwaj Stambh of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Dharma Dhwaj, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Ram, with an Om inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

IMAGE: Modi descends the stairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff