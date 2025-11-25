HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ayodhya Marks The Dhwajarohan

Ayodhya Marks The Dhwajarohan

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 25, 2025 16:39 IST

x

Glimpses of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya during the Dhwajarohan (flag hoisting) ceremony, in Ayodhya on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat offer prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on the occasion of Dhwajarohan Utsav, here and below. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: 'Today, before the Dharma Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, I was blessed with the opportunity to pray and seek blessings at the Sapt Mandir complex within the temple premises,' Modi tweeted. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

 

IMAGE: Modi prays at the Mata Annapurna Mandir, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

 

IMAGE: Modi leaves for the flag hoisting. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

 

IMAGE: Modi and Bhagwat ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the shikhar of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

 

IMAGE: Modi, Bhagwat with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, here and belo2. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi during the Dhwajarohan Utsav. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi, Anandiben, Yogi and Bhagwat watch as the flag is raised, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Yogi presents miniature models of the saffron flag to Modi and Bhagwat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: A view of the Dhwaj Stambh of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Dharma Dhwaj, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Ram, with an Om inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doordarshan

 

IMAGE: Modi descends the stairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ayodhya Lights Up for Dhwajarohan
Ayodhya Lights Up for Dhwajarohan
The Divine Architecture of Ayodhya
The Divine Architecture of Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
The Ram Temple At Night
The Ram Temple At Night
This Is For Shri Ram!
This Is For Shri Ram!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Recipe: Mushroom Spinach Omelette

webstory image 2

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 3

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Craftsman gilds 161 feet pillar with gold ahead of Shri Ram Janambhoomis flag hoisting ceremony1:57

Craftsman gilds 161 feet pillar with gold ahead of Shri...

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement prevails among the devotees who have come to Ayodhya, expressing their happiness, they said this 3:25

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement...

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN Youth Event says Trailer Tha Picture Baaki Hai3:00

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO