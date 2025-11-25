Ayodhya Lights Up for Dhwajarohan

Glimpses of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, glowing in radiant light on the eve of the Dhwajarohan Utsav in Ayodhya, Monday, November 24, 2025.

IMAGE: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir shines in radiant light on the eve of the Dhwajarohan Utsav in Ayodhya, here and below. Photograph: @myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An aerial view of the illuminated Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, here and below. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An earlier daytime view of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex, here and below. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerthX/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sand artist Rupesh Singh creates an intricate sand sculpture of Lord Ram ahead of flag-hoisting atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff