News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ayodhya: Lights installed on Ram Path, Bhakti Path stolen

Ayodhya: Lights installed on Ram Path, Bhakti Path stolen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 14, 2024 08:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As many as 3,800 bamboo and 36 projector lights worth over Rs 50 lakh installed on Bhakti Path and Ram Path, located in a high-security area in Ayodhya, were allegedly stolen, according to police.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station following a complaint on August 9 from a representative of the firm -- Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles -- which set up the lights under a contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority, police said on Tuesday.

 

"As many as 6,400 bamboo lights were installed on Rampath and 96 projector lights were installed on Bhakti Path. Till 19 March, all the lights were there but after an inspection on May 9, it was found that some lights were missing.

"Till now around 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights have been stolen by some unknown thieves," Shekhar Sharma, a representative of the firm, said in the complaint.

According to the FIR, the firm became aware of the theft in May but filed the complaint on August 9.

The police said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe is on.

Ayodhya was refurbished under a major project ahead of the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in the holy city.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Many Faces From Ayodhya
The Many Faces From Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
'Togetherness Is Message From Ayodhya'
'Togetherness Is Message From Ayodhya'
Maruti to launch Made in India SUV Fronx in Japan
Maruti to launch Made in India SUV Fronx in Japan
Yunus reaches out to Bangladeshi Hindus, assures action
Yunus reaches out to Bangladeshi Hindus, assures action
We don't...: Jaishankar on US Prez election outcome
We don't...: Jaishankar on US Prez election outcome
Doctors' body calls off strike over Kolkata rape-murder
Doctors' body calls off strike over Kolkata rape-murder

More like this

This Is For Shri Ram!

This Is For Shri Ram!

The Ram Temple At Night

The Ram Temple At Night

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances