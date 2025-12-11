Aware of people's pain due to violence: Prez in Manipur

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she is aware of the Manipur people's pain because of the ethnic violence, and assured them that the government is committed to strengthen harmony and ensure security.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu accorded a Guard of Honour on her arrival, in Imphal on Thursday. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn_X/ANI Photo

Describing the state as a land of resilience and courage, Murmu said that the Manipur people have enriched the nation by contributing immensely to the diverse fields of sports, defence, art and culture, and public service.

This is Murmu's first trip to the strife-torn state after becoming the President of India.

Addressing a gathering at a civic reception programme, she said, "I am aware of the pain that the people of Manipur have gone through following the unfortunate violence. I want to assure you that taking care of their concerns is the highest priority for us."

At least 260 people were killed and thousands homeless in clashes between the valley-based Meiteis and Kuki community of the hills since May 2023. The state is now under President's Rule.

"My government stands by every affected family. The Indian government remains fully committed to strengthening harmony, ensuring security, and supporting Manipur in its journey towards stability and prosperity," the President said.

She added that the valley and hills of the state were rich in natural beauty.

The people of Manipur are talented and hardworking, Murmu said, expressing confidence that communities from the valley and the hills would remain together with renewed harmony and advance towards greater heights of prosperity and happiness.

"I urge the people of Manipur to continue supporting harmony and development. Let us together strengthen Manipur where every child feels safe, every woman feels empowered, every community feels included, and every citizen moves towards a bright future," she added.

Murmu said she inaugurated a number of projects that will improve the quality of life of the people of Manipur.

Earlier, the President laid foundation stones for 14 projects valued at Rs 1,180 crore and inaugurated 12 projects worth Rs 207 crore.

These projects -- in diverse areas of tribal development, agriculture, electricity, drinking water, education and sports -- reflect the government's commitment to building a modern and inclusive Manipur, she said.

"The foundation stones that were laid today cover a wide range, including tourism, electricity, drinking water, security, administration and sports. These projects will generate employment, improve infrastructure and accelerate economic activity," said the President.

"Over the past several years, many initiatives taken by the government of India for connectivity, health, infrastructure, education and rural development have brought tangible improvements to people's lives," she said.

Murmu said that the government will ensure that the fruits of development will reach each and every corner of the state.

She said the northeastern state has recorded 'multiple improvements' across development indicators, and attributed the progress to coordinated efforts between the Centre, the state government and 'most importantly, the hard work of the people of Manipur'.

She called the state the 'gateway to India's vibrant engagement with South East Asia' and a land of 'unlimited potential' owing to its culture and natural beauty.

Murmu noted that Manipur has long been recognised for self-empowerment and women's empowerment.

"Two days ago, I had the privilege of honouring four women from Manipur among the winners from across the country at the National Handicrafts Awards ceremony," she added.

On the Nupi Lal or 'women's war', the President said the brave women of Manipur waged war twice during the early decades of the 20th century.

Nupi Lal refers to two movements -- in 1904 and 1939 -- led by women in Manipur, protesting British colonial economic policies and demanding reforms.

Murmu said she would pay floral tributes at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex on Friday.

"I salute those brave women warriors. They inspire every Indian," she said.

The President also highlighted Manipur's contribution to the freedom struggle, noting that the Indian flag was first raised at Moirang by soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj in 1944.

"In honour of the bravehearts of Manipur, Mt Harriet in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been named Mt Manipur," she said.

Praising the state's natural endowments, the President said she was told that Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast and home to 'the only floating national park, not just in India but on the entire planet'.