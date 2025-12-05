Putin attends dinner hosted by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended dinner hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening.

President Murmu received Putin upon his arrival, who was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Earlier on the day, Putin was welcomed by President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he received a ceremonial welcome and the tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

The ceremonial welcome was accorded at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, following which, Putin inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Russian, Indian national anthems were played to welcome Putin.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

President Murmu and Putin introduced each other to the dignitaries from each other's country.

Among the Russian dignitaries included Russian defence minister Andrey Belousov and Kremlin aide Dmitry Peskov.

India and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation to combat terrorism, extremism, transnational organised crime, money laundering, terrorist financing, and illicit drug trafficking.

In the Joint Statement following the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, Modi and Putin condemned terrorist attacks in India and Russia, including the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir and the Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow.

"The two Leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to preventing and countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border movement of terrorists and terrorist financing networks and safe havens. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in India in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and in Russia at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22, 2024," added the statement.