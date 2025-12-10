PIX: Prez Murmu hosts medal-winning women boxers

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the women boxers who won medals at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. Photographs: Kind Courtesy President of India/X

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday hosted the Indian women boxers who made the country proud at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.



"Indian women boxers who brought laurels to the nation at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ms Jaismine and Ms Minakshi won the gold medals, Ms Nupur brought home the silver medal, whereas Ms Pooja Rani was the bronze winner. The President congratulated them for their exceptional performances. Office-bearers of the Boxing Federation of India were also present on the occasion," read a statement shared via the President of India's official 'X' handle.



The President interacted with the medal winners and lauded their achievements, noting that their performances have added to India's growing stature in the global boxing arena.



In an impressive show, India's boxing contingent claimed a total of four medals, including two golds, with Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda emerging as world champions in their respective categories.



Lamboria (women's 57 kg) and Hooda (women's 48 kg) secured the yellow metal, while Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) bagged a silver and Olympian Pooja Rani (80kg) clinched a bronze.

Minakshi outpowered Paris 2024 bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay 4-1 to win the women's 48 kg title.

Jaismine and Minakshi also became the first world champions from India under the aegis of World Boxing, the new global governing body of the sport.



India had sent a team of 20 boxers to the championship, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, who made their return to the ring after the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Borgohain bowed out in the second round of the 75 kg category, while Zareen made it to the quarterfinals of the women's 51 kg, losing to Turkey's two-time Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu.