HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'No innocent Indian...': What Modi said amid IndiGo chaos

'No innocent Indian...': What Modi said amid IndiGo chaos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 09, 2025 13:16 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said no innocent Indian should face harassment or inconvenience due to any law or rule, and such measures should always be for the convenience of the common people.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at a meeting of all MPs of the ruling NDA on Tuesday for the coalition's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections. Photograph: ANI on X

Addressing an NDA parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi, Modi also said reforms should be brought in all aspects of society and not just in the economy.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, which was attended by all NDA MPs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi gave very good guidelines for the lawmakers.

 

The PM said no Indian should face any inconvenience as a citizen and everyone must ensure that rules and regulations are for the convenience of the common people and improve their lives, he said.

"The prime minister said laws should not be a burden for anyone but should be for people's convenience. Rules and regulations must be for improving the system, not to harass people. There should be no law which harasses people without any reason," Rijiju said.

He said Modi told all NDA MPs that they should work together to accelerate development works at triple the speed and connect with youths, sports and other activities.

At the outset of the meeting, Rijiju said, Modi was felicitated for the NDA's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, were among those present at the meeting held at the Parliament House complex here.

Modi was garlanded by JD-U leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha -- both Rajya Sabha members.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, which went to polls last month, the NDA secured 202 seats, paving the way for JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister for the 10th time.

Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD-U 85, LJP-Ram Vilas 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fix a time, let's close Nehru chapter: Priyanka to Modi
Fix a time, let's close Nehru chapter: Priyanka to Modi
IndiGo Crisis: 'Well-Orchestrated To Pressure Govt'
IndiGo Crisis: 'Well-Orchestrated To Pressure Govt'
'Biggest Meltdown In Indian Aviation History'
'Biggest Meltdown In Indian Aviation History'
'IndiGo Must Be Broken Up Into 3 Or 4 Airlines'
'IndiGo Must Be Broken Up Into 3 Or 4 Airlines'
IndiGo crisis: 'Accountability will be fixed'
IndiGo crisis: 'Accountability will be fixed'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Trump mulls tariff on India for 'dumping' rice in US2:00

Trump mulls tariff on India for 'dumping' rice in US

Khushi Kapoor's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts!1:21

Khushi Kapoor's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts!

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look1:04

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO