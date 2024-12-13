News
Atul Subhash case: PIL in SC seeks reforms in dowry law

Atul Subhash case: PIL in SC seeks reforms in dowry law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 13, 2024 14:29 IST
In the aftermath of the 34-year-old techie's suicide in Bengaluru, a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court has sought the appointment of an expert committee to review and reform the existing dowry and domestic violence laws to stop their misuse.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari sought the setting up of a committee comprising former Supreme Court judges, lawyers and legal jurists to examine the existing dowry and domestic violence laws.

The plea further sought a direction to record during the marriage registrations, the articles or gifts given.

 

It further sought the implementation of the apex court's observations in a 2010 case wherein it flagged the abuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

Referring to the recent suicide case, the plea said a time had come to review and reform the existing dowry laws and domestic violence act to stop its misuse and abuse.

The plea therefore said lives of innocent men could be saved and the real purpose of the dowry laws won't be defeated.

Atul Subhash died by suicide at his home in Marathahalli on December 9.

Subhash, who worked for a private firm in the city, left behind a 24-page purported death note, detailing what he alleged was years-long emotional distress of marital issues; multiple cases filed against him and harassment by his wife and relatives, and a judge based in UP, the police said.

Following his death, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, father Anurag and uncle Sushil, a police official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
