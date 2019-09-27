At UNGA, Modi speaks for 17; Imran goes over with 30-min-long speech

September 27, 2019 22:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

But what stood out between the two leaders was that Modi spoke for around 17 minutes, well within the allotted time-limit of between 15 to 20 minutes, for a world leader to address the global body.

On the other hand, Imran Khan exceeded beyond the time limit, going on to speak for more than half-an-hour with red light constantly blinking.

Modi delivered his second address to the UNGA and his first after assuming power for a second term.

In 2014, Modi had spoken for nearly 35 minutes. In that address, the PM had stressed the need for a bilateral dialogue with Pakistan, but on one condition -- terror and talks cannot go together.

However, this year, Modi did not even mention Pakistan once in his speech. But, in a veiled reference to the neighbouring country, Modi said that terrorism affects all countries globally and called on the international community to unite against the menace for the sake of humanity.

On the other hand, Khan, who made his maiden appearance at the UN General Assembly, spoke for over half an hour, well over the allotted time-limit, where he touched upon issues like money laundering, climate change and Islamophobia, apart from raking up the Kashmir issue.

The cricketer-turned-politician used the global platform to continue his anti-India rhetoric, terming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party as "fascist" and "Hindu supremacist".

He warned of what he called a "bloodbath" in Jammu and Kashmir ever since India abrogated Article 370 that granted special status in the region.