Watch live: PM Modi addresses UNGA

September 27, 2019 19:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, in what would be his maiden speech at the world body after assuming office for the second term.

Modi's speech will outline the country's larger role on the world stage and what it was doing on the development, peace and security fronts. The government has maintained that the prime minister will not mention the Kashmir issue at all during the time allotted for the address, in view that the revocation of Article 370 is India's internal matter.

Modi's speech on Friday comes four years after he last addressed the top world body; in the interim years, the UNGA was addressed by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

According to the list of speakers, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to address global leaders on Friday night. Khan will address the UNGA session shortly after Modi’s address.

Watch the full address HERE