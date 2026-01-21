At Davos, Trump repeats claim of stopping India-Pak war

New Delhi has repeatedly rejected Trump's claims, maintaining that the May 10 ceasefire followed direct DGMO-level talks after Operation Sindoor, with no third-party mediation.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as he did with so many other wars.

He argued the US needs Greenland for strategic security reasons, not for rare earth minerals.

Trump criticised Europe, NATO, clean energy advocates and past US presidents.

In a special address in Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Trump also said the US needs Greenland, which he said was not land but a massive piece of ice, for strategic reasons as it lies between the US, China and Russia, not for a massive amount of rare earth minerals buried under ice.

In an overflowing hall, he started his speech by greeting 'so many friends' present and 'a few enemies', and lashed out heavily at Europe, NATO, proponents of clean energy and past US presidents, including 'sleepy' Joe Biden.

Earlier, Trump has claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict for more that 80 times since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that the two neighbours had agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire after talks mediated by Washington, DC.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two sides.