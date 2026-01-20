HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump again: Stopped India-Pak war, denied Nobel Prize

Trump again: Stopped India-Pak war, denied Nobel Prize

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 22:35 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump has again credited himself for ending the conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, as he asserted that Norway controls the Nobel Peace Prize, an honour he claims he deserves for ending eight wars and saving millions of lives.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, en route from Florida to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on January 4, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

He also said that while he may not care about the prize, he does care about saving lives.

"I don't care about the Nobel Prize... A very fine woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize. And I appreciate that. If anybody thinks that Norway doesn't control the Nobel Prize, they're just kidding. They have a board, but it's controlled by Norway, and I don't care what Norway says," Trump told reporters after attending a college football championship game in Miami on Monday.

 

Last week, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Trump at the White House, which he described as a 'wonderful gesture of mutual respect'.

The president also said that he has 'saved tens of millions of lives'.

"If you look at India, Pakistan...two nuclear powers. You look at so many of the countries that were in a 30, in some cases a 35-year-war, I got it done. We stopped eight wars, and maybe we'll be stopping the ninth very soon," he said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict, a claim he has now made about 80 times since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that the two nations had agreed to a 'full and immediate' ceasefire after talks mediated by Washington, DC.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Trump has also said that no one in history is more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than him, and has criticised former US President Barack Obama for receiving the award in 2009 shortly after assuming office, even though he 'didn't do anything'.

The president is scheduled to deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Wednesday, where he will also meet foreign leaders and business executives.

On Thursday, on the margins of the World Economic Forum, Trump will participate in the 'Board of Peace Charter announcement', where nations would be invited to sign the charter, joining the body aimed at Gaza's redevelopment under his comprehensive plan to end the conflict.

Trump has invited several global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join the Board of Peace, seen as a rival to the United Nations, that will work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and embark on a 'bold new approach' to resolve 'global conflict'.

Responding to a question that French President Emmanuel Macron has declined to join his Board of Peace, Trump said, "Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon. So you know, that's all right... I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join. But he doesn't have to join if he said that. You're probably giving it to me a little bit differently, but if he actually did say that... he's going to be out of the office in a few months."

Trump said he has also invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Board.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I saved 10 mn': Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claims
'I saved 10 mn': Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claims
'Wonderful gesture': Machado presents her Nobel prize to Trump
'Wonderful gesture': Machado presents her Nobel prize to Trump
Greenland must be under US control: Trump
Greenland must be under US control: Trump
Rise beyond...: India thrashes Pak at UN over Kashmir
Rise beyond...: India thrashes Pak at UN over Kashmir
'Make A Hindu Kashmir And Declare It Union Territory'
'Make A Hindu Kashmir And Declare It Union Territory'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

When incumbent BJP President met his successor2:48

When incumbent BJP President met his successor

Salman Khan Makes a Stylish Entry at Mumbai Airport 0:19

Salman Khan Makes a Stylish Entry at Mumbai Airport

Russian Diplomat Attends Ram Katha Event1:51

Russian Diplomat Attends Ram Katha Event

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO