Trump's Davos-bound plane makes U-turn after 'tech snag' mid-air

Trump's Davos-bound plane makes U-turn after 'tech snag' mid-air

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 21, 2026 10:56 IST

United States President Donald Trump' plane Air Force One had to return to the Andrews Joint Base shortly after takeoff after the crew detected a technical snag.

IMAGE: Members of the media wait for US President Donald Trump to deboard Air Force One after returning to Joint Base Andrews following an electrical problem identified mid-flight en route to Davos, Switzerland, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US January 20, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump was on his way to Davos in Switzerland where he is set to deliver his keynote address at the World Economic Forum 2026.

The "minor electrical issue" was identified by the Air Force One after takeoff.

"After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland," the Official White House Rapid Response Team said on its X account.

Trump later boarded another aircraft and continued on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

