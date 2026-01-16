HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rise beyond...: India thrashes Pak at UN over Kashmir

Rise beyond...: India thrashes Pak at UN over Kashmir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 16:32 IST

x

India called out Pakistan for misusing United Nations platforms to drive its “divisive agenda” after Islamabad's envoy raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the General Assembly.

IMAGE: Eldos Mathew Punnoose, Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN. Photograph: @IndiaUNNewYork/X

Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Eldos Mathew Punnoose on Thursday said that the right to self-determination must not be abused to encourage secession in pluralistic and democratic states.

“At a time when member states have to rise beyond their narrow considerations, Pakistan continues to misuse all platforms and processes in the UN to drive their divisive agenda,” Punnoose said.

"This forum is no exception either and Pakistan made an unwarranted reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an integral and inalienable part of India,” Punnoose said, while delivering the national statement at the UN General Assembly Plenary on 'Report of the Secretary-General on the work of the Organisation'.

“The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle enshrined in the UN Charter. However, this right must not be abused to encourage secession in pluralistic and democratic states. Though habituated, Pakistan would do well if they do not resort to baseless allegations and falsehoods and portray a picture that is completely detached from reality,” he said.

The strong retort by India came after Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks in the General Assembly.

Pakistan repeatedly raises the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations and its various platforms but fails to get any traction from the wider international community on the matter.

Punnoose, in his remarks, also stressed that the Global South has its unique set of developmental challenges that cut across development financing and climate justice and financing, among other areas.

“India has consistently endeavoured to bring these to the forefront across all UN platforms. Concerted and focused follow up action is required on this front. Moving forward, there is a need to translate the sentiments of the Global South to concrete and tangible steps,” he said.

As the UN membership takes stock of the past, it is important to reflect upon the current context and the way ahead for the largest multilateral organisation, the United Nations.

“United Nations is going through a crucial phase, as it faces various critical challenges. World citizenry expects the UN to deliver on each of the three pillars – peace and security, development and human rights,” he said.

India emphasised that UN's inability to purposefully intervene on its critical functions leads to questions related to efficacy, legitimacy and credibility. “This is quite pronounced in case of maintenance of international peace and security. As conflicts rage across different parts of the globe, the world hopes the UN to deliver, to put an end to human suffering and misery," Punnoose said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Illegal': India rejects China's infra push in Shaksgam valley
'Illegal': India rejects China's infra push in Shaksgam valley
Indian airlines cancels US flights as Iran shuts airspace
Indian airlines cancels US flights as Iran shuts airspace
'Better to focus on...': India to Mamdani on Umar Khalid note
'Better to focus on...': India to Mamdani on Umar Khalid note
'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'
'China Wants India On A Tight Leash'
Jaishankar, Rubio talk trade, defence amid tariff strain
Jaishankar, Rubio talk trade, defence amid tariff strain

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted at Mumbai airport0:37

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted at Mumbai airport

Kriti Sanon Attends 'Rahu Ketu' Screening to Support Friend Varun Sharma1:34

Kriti Sanon Attends 'Rahu Ketu' Screening to Support...

Madhuri Dixit spotted at Mumbai airport1:31

Madhuri Dixit spotted at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO