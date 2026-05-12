Astrologer who predicted Vijay's win appointed OSD to CM

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's appointment of an astrologer as his personal secretary has ignited controversy and debate.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, an astrologer and TVK spokesperson, appointed as OSD to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The appointment has drawn criticism, with questions raised about the relevance of an astrologer in a political role.

Chief Minister Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor retail outlets near places of worship and educational institutions.

TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and formed a government with support from Congress and VCK.

Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) spokesperson and prominent astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed as the officer on special duty to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday.

Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign.

According to a letter from the Chief Minister's Office, "Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately."

TVK's Victory and Government Formation

TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Vijay fell short of a majority, but Congress and the VCK among other parties extended their support, leading to his swearing-in as Chief Minister on Sunday.

Liquor Outlet Closures Ordered

Meanwhile, Vijay today ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

Controversy Over Astrologer's Appointment

Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil on Tuesday questioned the posting of "an astrologer" as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by the TVK government.

Former IAS officer Senthil reposted on his 'X' handle, a copy of the letter purportedly appointing Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD to chief minister with immediate effect.

"Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain?" wrote the MP for Tiruvalluvar constituency.

The letter, dated May 12, is going viral online. However, official confirmation of the posting is awaited.