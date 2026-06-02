Multi-State Cyber Fraud Suspect Nabbed In Assam

Assam Police have apprehended a cyber fraudster suspected of involvement in multi-state digital crimes, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat financial fraud and protect citizens from online scams.

Key Points Assam Police arrest a key cyber fraudster suspected of multi-state digital crimes.

The suspect operated a mule bank account with significant transactions over recent months.

Rs 1.52 crore in the account has been frozen in connection to digital arrest cases in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana.

The arrested individual is being interrogated to uncover the larger cyber fraud network.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant against cyber fraud and avoid sharing sensitive information.

Assam Police have arrested a cyber fraudster, suspected to be involved in multi-state digital crimes.

Cyber Police Action Against Digital Crime

The Crime Investigation Department's Cyber Police Station of Assam Police has arrested a key fraudster involved in operating a highly active mule account, CID SP (Cyber Crime) Saurav Jyoti Saikia said in a statement.

Acting on credible intelligence, a suo motu case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, he added.

Details Of The Fraudulent Activity

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the mule bank account in HDFC Bank was being operated by Amit Kr Beria. The account had witnessed massive transactions over the last three to four months," Saikia said.

He said that an amount of Rs 1.52 crore lying in the account has been frozen in connection with three digital arrest cases registered in Maharashtra and Odisha, and one online fraud case registered in Telangana.

Ongoing Investigation And Advice To Citizens

"The arrested accused is being interrogated to uncover the larger network behind these frauds. Assam Police has already initiated formal communication with the concerned police agencies in the respective states to inform them of the arrest of the hardcore cyber criminal," the SP said.

Assam Police remains firmly committed to combating cybercrime in all its forms, and the operation underscores the effectiveness of proactive intelligence-based policing in curbing financial frauds, he added.

"Citizens are strongly advised to stay vigilant against cyber fraud. Never share OTPs, banking credentials or personal information with unknown callers. Remember - if someone claims you are under 'digital arrest', it is almost certainly a scam," Saikia said.