Assam, Manipur, Mizoram battle rain fury, lakhs reeling under floods

The rain and flood situation in northeastern states remained grim on Tuesday, with lakhs people affected in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, even as the meteorological department predicted more rain in several parts of the region.

IMAGE: Assam Rifles personnel under Spear Corps rescue victims from inundated areas, during a flood relief operation in Tripura, South Assam and Jiribam and Manipur in coordination with the civil administration, on June 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assam

More than 5.35 lakh people in over 20 districts of the state are reeling under the flood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood situation in Assam from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full support from the central government.

Sarma will be visiting Cachar district, which is among the worst-hit areas of the state in the current floods, during the day.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati issued an 'orange alert' for the four districts of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar for Tuesday.

An 'orange alert' implies 'be prepared to take action' and is sounded when thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind reaching wind speed 30 to 40 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places.

'Yellow alert' to be on 'watch/be updated' has been issued for 11 districts of the state by the RMC. It is issued when thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with wind speed 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places.

The overall flood situation remained critical with the death toll in the deluge and landslides at 11 while two others remained missing, officials said.

Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in the state due to heavy rain in several areas.

More than 5.15 people in 65 revenue circles and 1,254 villages of 22 districts remained affected, with Sribhumi the worst-hit district with 1,94,172 flood-hit population.

A total of 165 relief camps are sheltering 31,212 displaced people, while another 157 relief distribution centres are also functional.

A crop area of 12,610 hectares has been inundated, while 94 animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours.

Brahmaputra, Barak and Kopili rivers were flowing above the danger level at multiple places, while other rivers including Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal and and Kushiyara were also above the red mark as per data released late on Monday evening.

Embankments have been breached or affected at different places, besides damage to other infrastructure like roads, bridges, houses, electricity poles, etc.

Two districts remained affected by 'urban floods' with 21,037 affected population, officials said.

Briefing Modi over the phone, Sarma informed him how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted the people.

"A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

The chief minister briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives.

He also apprised the prime minister of the relief operation undertaken by the state government.

"The Hon'ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts," Sarma said.

"Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam," the CM added.

Manipur

Over 56,000 people have been affected by flash floods triggered by overflowing rivers and embankment breaches in Manipur, an official statement said on Tuesday.

It said that 10,477 houses have been damaged and 56,516 people affected by the floods.

One person went missing after being swept away by a river in Imphal East district on Monday, it said, adding that 2,913 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

A fresh breach of embankment was reported at Bashikhong in Imphal East district after the Kongba river breached its embankments on Monday, officials said.

At least 57 relief camps have been opened for affected people mostly in Imphal East district, which is the worst flood-affected district in the state.

Ninety-three landslides have been reported in the last five days across the state.

Several localities in the state's capital Imphal, and many parts of Imphal East district have been inundated after a swollen river breached embankments and overflowed in Khurai, Heingang and Checkon areas.

Mizoram

Mizoram has reported five deaths in the current wave of landslides, house collapse and other calamities triggered by heavy rains in the last 10 days, the state's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department said on Tuesday.

Data shared by the department said that three people died in Champhai district and one each in Aizawl and Serchhip districts due to collapse of houses and walls caused by landslides and flash floods.

The state also reported 552 landslides at several places, while 152 houses have collapsed or have been damaged due to rain during the same period, it said.

One hundred and ninety-eight families have abandoned their houses due to landslides or fissures and 92 others evacuated their homes due to floods, it said.

Of the total 11 districts, east Mizoram's Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar, faced the brunt of the current monsoon reporting three deaths, 209 landslides, 9 house damages and evacuation of 14 families, it said.

Serchhip district reported one fatality, 75 landslides, 27 house damages and 132 families abandoned their houses due to landslides, fissures and floods, the data said.

Eighteen landslides were reported in Aizawl district, while 13 houses have collapsed or have been damaged and 17 others have been abandoned, it said.

Khawzawl district reported 75 landslides, Lunglei district (60) and south Mizoram's Siaha district reported 53 landslides, it said.

At least 29 houses collapsed or were damaged in Siaha district, 23 in Kolasib district, 18 in Lunglei district and 9 in Khawzawl district, the data said.

All schools in the state except those in Saitual district remained shut on Tuesday due to rain.

Officials said that more than a hundred trucks carrying essential commodities to the southern districts were stranded in Serchhip.

A report by the IMD said that Aizawl district received 253.7 mm of rainfall in the last three days, followed by Khawzawl district 248.33 mm and Siaha district received 241.5 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the coming five days, the report said.

Sikkim

Thirty-four people were evacuated from landslide hit Chhaten in North Sikkim on Tuesday, officials said.

Two MI-17 V5 helicopters completed the evacuation mission landing safely at Pakyong Airport near here with 34 people on board, officials said.

Among those rescued were injured army personnel currently undergoing medical treatment, their family members and tourists stranded in the area, they added.

Earlier, a team of 23 National Disaster Response Force personnel were rushed to Chhaten in North Sikkim from here on helicopter on Tuesday for rescue and search operations for six soldiers missing after a landslide hit an army camp, officials said.

Three army personnel were killed and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten.

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

"... A catastrophic landslide occurred following intense and continuous rainfall in the region causing the death of three combatants, identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada," an official statement said.

Bodies of the personnel have been recovered, while four other soldiers were rescued with minor injuries, the official said in a statement.

The NDRF team will aid in evacuation, rescue and the establishment of temporary communication lines.

The authorities have issued directives to explore alternate foot-access routes and assess the feasibility of helipad operations, depending on prevailing weather conditions.