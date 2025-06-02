HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Man tries to cross raging river on wooden bridge

June 02, 2025 15:24 IST

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has posted a video of a man in Arunachal Pradesh risking his life to cross a heavily flooded river via a damaged suspension bridge.

The video shows the man making his way across a swaying rope bridge in Arunachal's Anjaw district as gushing water thundered beneath him.

"Arunachal Pradesh receives heaviest Monsoon rains in the world. Got this video of a man crossing a traditional hanging bridge in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh near the tri-junction of India, China and Myanmar border. Please remain careful and safe. Government will provide the necessary support," Rijiju posted on X.

 

Many parts of the Northeastern states are facing a flood-like situation due to heavy rain.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 10 people have killed in landslides and floods related incidents as incessant monsoon rains lashed the state.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 938 people in 156 villages in 23 districts have been affected by the monsoon deluge.

With major rivers and their tributaries flowing above danger levels, flood-like conditions and landslides have also been reported in West Kameng, Kamle, Lower and Upper Subansiri, Papum Pare, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Changlang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, and Longding districts of the state.

AGENCIES
