Rain fury wreaks havoc in Northeast; lakhs hit, toll at 30

Many parts of the Northeastern states are facing a flood-like situation due to heavy rain.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the chief ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the governor of Manipur and extended help from the Centre.



Road, railway and ferry services have been hit in different parts as most areas continued receiving rain over the past few days

So far, over 30 people have died across Northeastern states due to heavy rainfalls, floods and landslides, according to media reports.

IMAGE: Villagers carrying goats wade through a flooded-affected area as the water level rises in Kopili River at Kampur in Assam's Nagaon. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Assam, the flood situation remained grim with the water levels rising in many parts of the state, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places of Assam, while heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

A report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday night said that two more people lost their lives in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, and around four lakh people are reeling under the deluge across 15 districts.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has increased to 10.

More than 4 lakh people remained affected in over 20 districts on Sunday, with seven major rivers in spate, an official bulletin said.

IMAGE: Rickshaw pullers wade through a waterlogged road of the Anil Nagar area in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Cachar is the worst hit with over one lakh people affected, followed by 85,000 people in Sribhumi and 62,000 in Nagaon, it added.

The administration has been operating 155 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 12 districts, taking care of 10,272 displaced people at present.

The authorities have distributed 1,090.08 quintals of rice, 284.63 quintals of dal, 952.76 quintals of salt and 4,726.26 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

At present, 764 villages are under water and 3,524.38 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

IMAGE: Villagers wade through a severely waterlogged area at Kampur in Nagaon. Photograph: ANI Photo

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in many districts across the state.

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dibrugarh and Nimatighat.

Its tributaries Dhansiri at Numaligarh and Kopili at Kampur are flowing above the danger level.

The Barak is flowing above the danger mark at Badarpur Ghat, while its tributary Kushiyara at Sribhumi and Katakhal in Matizuri are also flowing above the danger mark, ASDMA said.

IMAGE: A view of partially submerged house in Nagaon. Photograph: ANI Photo

The situation is likely to worsen for the people living in low-lying and river bank areas due to continued heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring areas, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned on Sunday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured of all possible assistance, as multiple agencies remained engaged in rescue and relief operations. Fourteen stranded people were evacuated by an IAF helicopter from the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

IMAGE: Security forces evacuate stranded people after the flood-like situation following incessant rainfall, in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Manipur, more than 19,000 people have been affected by floods caused by overflowing rivers and breaches in embankments, officials said.

They said 3,365 houses have been damaged and 19,811 people affected by floods triggered by incessant torrential rains during the last four days.

Thirty-one relief camps have been opened mostly in Imphal East district to mitigate the hardships of the people who have been evacuated from their homes and localities.

Heingang, Wangkhei and Khurai assembly constituencies in Imphal East district are worst affected along with Senapati district.

IMAGE: Security forces evacuates stranded people in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Forty-seven landslides too have been reported in different parts of the state during the last four days.

Several localities in the state's capital Imphal, and many parts of Imphal East district have been inundated after a swollen river breached embankments and overflowed in Khurai, Heingang and Checkon areas, they said.

Waterlogging was reported on the premises of several offices, health facilities, and establishments, including All India Radio Imphal complex, and state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, after the Imphal river overflowed in the Checkon area, one of the officials said.

Several patients, who have been undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences at Porompat in Imphal East district, were shifted to other hospitals on Sunday evening as floodwaters entered the premises of the health facility, he said.

IMAGE: Several localities in the state's capital Imphal, and many parts of Imphal East district have been inundated. Photograph: ANI Photo

Local clubs, volunteers, SDRF and NDRF personnel joined hands to shift the patients after floodwaters entered the female orthopaedic and surgery wards, located on the ground floor, the official said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited several inundated areas of Imphal town even as the army and Assam Rifles personnel rescued nearly 800 people from submerged localities in Imphal East, the worst-affected district, they said.

Bhalla, accompanied by Chief Secretary PK Singh and other senior officials, visited Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge in Imphal and assessed the overall situation, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The water level of the Iril river in Imphal East district crossed the danger mark on Sunday but is yet to breach the embankments, he said.

In view of the incessant rain, the governor announced the extension of the summer vacation in schools in Imphal East and West districts and the Senapati sub-division of Senapati district until further orders.

IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescue residents from a flooded area in Agartala. Photograph: ANI Photo

Parts of the Senapati district have been affected after the Senapati river overflowed near Viewland colony, the officials said.

The Indian army and Assam Rifles rescued approximately 800 civilians on Saturday, a statement said.

Troops of Assam Rifles were deployed with quick reaction teams to the most affected locations in Porompat, Wankhei , Sanjenthong, Palace Compound, New Checkon, Khurai Heikrumakhong Heinang, Soibam Leikai, Wangkhei Angom Leikai, Nongmeibung Raj Bari in Imphal East district and adjoining areas.

"The total number of people rescued reached approximately 800 people, including 10 to 20 differently abled and aged individuals," the statement said.

The authorities are coordinating with all relevant departments and agencies to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation efforts, another statement said.

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged road in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Arunachal Pradesh, nine people have died in landslides triggered by torrential rain in the last three days.

Fourteen people trapped in the swollen Bomjir river on the Assam-Arunachal border were rescued by Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Sunday, an official said.

Three districts in the western part of the state were on 'red alert' on Saturday and eight more on 'orange alert', as per Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) data, even as rainwater from upstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya worsened the flood situation in Assam.

IMAGE: A view of debris after landslides triggered by heavy rains hit the Theeng and Chungthang areas, in Sikkim's Mangan. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Sikkim, around 1,500 tourists remained stranded as heavy rains continued to batter Mangan district for the third successive day on Sunday, officials said.

Two bridges were partially damaged due to inclement weather conditions, they said.

Heavy rains also swept other parts of Sikkim in the past 24 hours.

A landslide occurred near Nimachen Premlakha in East Sikkim, the officials said, adding that commuters have been advised to stay alert and ensure safe travel.

Around 112 tourists remained stranded in Lachen and 1,350 in Lachung due to disruption in road connectivity, they said.

Heavy machinery from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been deployed to clear the road from Lachung to Chungthang and further from Chungthang to Theeng tunnel.

A major landslide at Theeng had initially blocked the road, but it is now reported to be cleared up to Shipgyer near the GREF camp.

However, a large boulder just a few hundred metres ahead of the camp remains to be removed, the officials said.

BRO teams are expected to clear the obstruction at the earliest.

Mangan district collector Anant Jain, along with other officials, inspected the route from Chungthang to Shipgyer, and onward to Sankalang and Phidang, to determine whether the route is safe for the evacuation of tourists currently stranded in Lachung.

The evacuation of tourists stranded in Lachen is being planned via an alternative route through Zemma-Donkela-Chungthang-Shipgyer-Sankalang-Phidang, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Zemma approach road has reportedly been washed out due to rising water levels and strong currents of the river, one of the officials said.

"Restoration work is expected to begin soon, and the evacuation through this route will commence only once the approach road is rebuilt," he added.

The Phidang Bridge, located in the Dzongu region, got damaged due to a strong current in the Teesta river in the wake of the heavy rain, another official said.