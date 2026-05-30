HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Migrant Labourer Lynched In Tamil Nadu After Alleged Misbehaviour

Migrant Labourer Lynched In Tamil Nadu After Alleged Misbehaviour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 17:06 IST

x

An Assam migrant labourer was lynched by a mob in Tamil Nadu after allegedly misbehaving with a woman, sparking a police investigation into the violent incident.

Key Points

  • Prosenjit Das, a migrant labourer from Assam, was lynched in Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu.
  • The lynching occurred after Das allegedly misbehaved with a woman while under the influence of alcohol.
  • A mob of locals and relatives of the woman assaulted Das, leading to his death.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident of mob violence.

A migrant labourer from Assam was beaten to death by a mob in Thiruvallur district after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Prosenjit Das (35), who along with six labourers from Assam, came to Thiruvallur in search of employment and were staying in a rented room, they said.

 

Details of the Alleged Misbehaviour

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Das, who was under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with a woman under the pretext of asking for drinking water at her residence on Friday evening. However, the woman was forced to shut the door and go inside her house for safety.

Mob Assault and Death

When the accused began damaging the windows with a knife, the woman called her relatives. A group of relatives and some locals gathered at the spot and allegedly assaulted Das, who later succumbed to injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered, and investigation is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Migrant Labourer Beaten To Death By Mob In Tamil Nadu
Migrant Labourer Beaten To Death By Mob In Tamil Nadu
Kerala: Man Dies After Colleagues Accuse Him of Theft
Kerala: Man Dies After Colleagues Accuse Him of Theft
2 Hindu outfit men among 4 held for assaulting migrant workers in TN
2 Hindu outfit men among 4 held for assaulting migrant workers in TN
Kerala: Six Arrested in Colleague's Death Over Phone Theft Suspicion
Kerala: Six Arrested in Colleague's Death Over Phone Theft Suspicion

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at Airport0:30

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at...

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal2:59

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal

WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Attacked by Mob in Sonapur, Clothes Torn Amid Chaos3:12

WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Attacked by Mob in Sonapur,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO