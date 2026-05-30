Migrant Labourer Lynched In Tamil Nadu After Alleged Misbehaviour

An Assam migrant labourer was lynched by a mob in Tamil Nadu after allegedly misbehaving with a woman, sparking a police investigation into the violent incident.

Key Points Prosenjit Das, a migrant labourer from Assam, was lynched in Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu.

The lynching occurred after Das allegedly misbehaved with a woman while under the influence of alcohol.

A mob of locals and relatives of the woman assaulted Das, leading to his death.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident of mob violence.

A migrant labourer from Assam was beaten to death by a mob in Thiruvallur district after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Prosenjit Das (35), who along with six labourers from Assam, came to Thiruvallur in search of employment and were staying in a rented room, they said.

Details of the Alleged Misbehaviour

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Das, who was under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with a woman under the pretext of asking for drinking water at her residence on Friday evening. However, the woman was forced to shut the door and go inside her house for safety.

Mob Assault and Death

When the accused began damaging the windows with a knife, the woman called her relatives. A group of relatives and some locals gathered at the spot and allegedly assaulted Das, who later succumbed to injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered, and investigation is on.