ASI team assesses Sambhal mosque for whitewashing after court order

An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team on Thursday carried out measurements and assessments ahead of the planned whitewashing and renovation work of the Shahi Jama Masjid, officials said.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move comes a day after the Allahabad high court directed the ASI to undertake and complete whitewashing of the Jama Masjid within one week.

Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee, told reporters that the ASI team from Meerut was carrying out surveys to determine the scope of work and prepare an estimate.

"We are fully cooperating with the team, and there are no issues. The painting work will begin soon. They have taken the measurements, and after approval, the work will commence," he said.

Ali mentioned that if the approval comes on Thursday itself, the painting work might start immediately.

However, if there is any delay, it will not begin on Friday due to Holi but will commence the day after.

He added that the exact area to be covered is still being calculated.

The mosque committee will oversee the painting work under the ASI's protection and guidelines.

Earlier on Monday, the Allahabad High Court had directed the counsel appearing for the ASI to come up with specific averments as to what prejudice would whitewashing the outer walls of the mosque cause.

SFA Naqvi, counsel for the masjid committee, had submitted that "ASI till date, has not disclosed in its affidavit that it is denying the whitewashing, extra lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure."

He had also placed reliance upon the coloured photographs of the exterior portion of the disputed site showing the need of whitewashing.

Riots erupted in Sambhal on November 24 last year amid protests by locals during a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid following claims that the mosque was built over the ruins of a Hindu temple allegedly destroyed during the Mughal era.

The protest escalated into violent clashes between local residents and the police.

Authorities responded with tear gas and crowd-control measures to contain the situation.

The violence resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries.