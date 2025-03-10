HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Divine image appears' on potato, devotees throng Sambhal temple

'Divine image appears' on potato, devotees throng Sambhal temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 23:38 IST

x

A large number of devotees have been gathering at Tulsi Manas Temple in Sambhal to witness what they believe is a miraculous appearance of a divine figure on a potato.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The potato, which has been placed in the temple's Ram Darbar, is regarded as an 'incarnation of God', drawing devotees from near and far.

Sambhal has been on alert after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

 

Shankar Das, the temple's mahant (head priest), said on Monday, "The potato with the divine image is a form of an avatar. It was found in Khema village near Vansh Gopal Tirth."

"A devotee who came for darshan here shared that the image had appeared in the potato, so we decided to install it in the temple. Since it is believed that Lord Kalki will take his incarnation in Sambhal, this divine manifestation is seen as a sign before his arrival," he said.

Das further said the appearance of this sacred image has added to the celebrations of Holi.

The image on the potato resembles Nandi, Lord Shiva and a turtle, he added.

Mohit Rastogi, one of the visiting devotees, expressed his excitement, saying, "I heard that the Lord has appeared in the form of a potato at Tulsi Manas Temple, so I came to witness it myself. Seeing this has filled my heart with joy and it feels like the arrival of Lord Kalki in Sambhal is near."

Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm in Sambhal, the communally sensitive city of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official on Friday said, adding seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed ahead of the festival.

The new directive came after a circle officer (CO) kicked up a row by saying that Holi is a festival that occurs once a year whereas Jumma namaaz takes place 52 times a year.

He said anyone who feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi should stay indoors on that day.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar on March 7 told reporters that in view of Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan falling on the same day, seven companies of PAC have been deployed in the city.

Complete peace prevails in the district and peace committee meetings are being organised at the mohalla level, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Holi comes once a year, but Jumma 52 times: Sambhal cop sparks row
Holi comes once a year, but Jumma 52 times: Sambhal cop sparks row
Sambhal: Holi festivities till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow
Sambhal: Holi festivities till 2:30 pm, namaaz to follow
Disputed well near Sambhal mosque on govt land: SC told
Disputed well near Sambhal mosque on govt land: SC told
After temple, 150-yr-old stepwell unearthed in Sambhal
After temple, 150-yr-old stepwell unearthed in Sambhal
'Islam Arab religion, here everyone was Hindu'
'Islam Arab religion, here everyone was Hindu'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Get Ready To Buy Nothing Phone 3a Series

webstory image 2

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 3

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

VIDEOS

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at IIFA Green Carpet1:57

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at...

Shah Rukh's massive diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA1:17

Shah Rukh's massive diamond necklace steals the show at IIFA

Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi depart from Jaipur after attending IIFA 1:11

Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi depart from Jaipur after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD