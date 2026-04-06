All Suspects Arrested in Retired Brigadier's Crossfire Death in Dehradun

Dehradun police have apprehended all ten suspects involved in the tragic crossfire incident that resulted in the death of retired Army Brigadier Mukesh Joshi, bringing closure to the case.

Key Points All ten suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of retired Army Brigadier Mukesh Joshi in Dehradun.

Brigadier Joshi was killed in a crossfire between two rival groups on March 30 in Johri village.

The final suspect, Vaibhav Kumar, was arrested in the Rajpur area of Dehradun.

The incident stemmed from a dispute that began at a nightclub, leading to a shootout on Mussoorie Road.

Another man was arrested in connection to the killing of retired Army Brigadier Mukesh Joshi who got caught in a crossfire between two rival groups in Dehradun, police said on monday.

With this, all 10 accused in the March 30 incident in Johri village have been arrested, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Singh Dobal said.

Joshi, a 74-year-old former Army officer, was on a morning walk along Mussoorie Road on Monday when he was fatally hit during an exchange of fire between occupants of a Fortuner and a Scorpio, triggered by a dispute that began at a nightclub.

The SSP said that Vaibhav Kumar, an accused who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested on Sunday in the Rajpur area of Dehradun. He a resident of Yamunanagar, Haryana.

Dobal added that all the named accused involved in the incident have been arrested and police probe in the case is progressing in the right direction.