Another Arrest In Jharkhand Gangster Vikram Sharma Murder Case

Dehradun Police have made a significant arrest in the Vikram Sharma murder case, nabbing Yashraj Singh, who allegedly funded the logistics for the Jharkhand gangster's killing.

Key Points Dehradun Police and STF arrest Yashraj Singh in connection with the murder of Jharkhand gangster Vikram Sharma.

Yashraj Singh, carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty, was apprehended in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh allegedly funded logistics for the hit, including travel and accommodation for an accomplice.

The gang had previously attempted to kill Sharma in Noida and Delhi before succeeding in Dehradun.

Police are still searching for five other suspects, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

In a joint operation, the Dehradun Police and the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) have arrested another person allegedly involved in the daylight killing of Jharkhand gangster Vikram Sharma here three months ago, officials said on Wednesday.

A joint team has apprehended 23-year-old Yashraj Singh, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to his whereabouts, from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur following a tip-off.

Key Suspect Arrested in Gangster Murder Investigation

Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said Singh, a resident of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, is the third person arrested in the case, while five others, including the shooters, remain at large.

The five absconding accused carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to their capture.

Sharma (50) was shot dead on February 13 while exiting a gymnasium. Two shooters fired three bullets at close range, killing him on the spot, before fleeing on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

Details of the Crime and Investigation

Police had identified the shooters as Jamshedpur residents Ashutosh Singh and Vishal Singh, with Akash Prasad acting as the driver.

Police had earlier arrested Rajkumar Singh and Mohit alias Akshay Thakur in connection with Sharma's killing. Yashraj Singh is Rajkumar Singh's son and he had allegedly funded the logistics for the hit.

Yashraj Singh has confessed to paying Rs 15,000 for Prasad's flight from Ranchi to Delhi on February 12, the SP said. He had also provided Rs 10,000 for travel expenses and paid for Prasad's accommodation and meals in Haridwar using digital payments, the officer added.

Gang's Previous Attempts and Planning

The rentals for a scooter and a motorcycle used in the crime were paid by Rajkumar Singh through a firm named Sarika Traders.

Yashraj Singh has told police that he supplied snacks at the Tatanagar railway station and had planned Sharma's killing with Vishal Singh and four others.

The gang had earlier tried to kill Sharma in Noida and Delhi in December 2025, but failed due to heavy crowds, the SP said, adding that the group subsequently tracked the victim's routine in Dehradun through associate Ankit Verma, before executing the plan.

While Yashraj Singh stayed back due to his mother's ill health, the shooters used his father's vehicle to reach Dehradun for the hit, the officer said.

Following the initial arrests, Yashraj Singh was hiding at a relative's house in West Bengal's Kharagpur, before returning to seek legal counsel in Saharanpur.