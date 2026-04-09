Father of Child Influencer Involved in Delhi Road Altercation; Three Arrested

A road altercation involving the father of young spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora in Delhi resulted in three arrests, highlighting concerns over public safety and potential breaches of peace.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An incident involving the father of child influencer Abhinav Arora led to a minor altercation in Delhi's Tilak Nagar.

The altercation occurred after Arora's father's car allegedly came into contact with a motorcycle.

Three individuals were arrested under preventive sections to avoid any breach of peace following the incident.

No injuries were reported, and those arrested were sent to judicial custody for two days.

An incident involving the father of 10-year-old spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora led to a minor altercation in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area and arrest of three people under preventive provisions, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 10 pm on April 7 near Singla restaurant in Tilak Nagar main market when a car driven by Arora's father allegedly came in contact with a motorcycle.

Police said the Abhinav was not present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Members of the other group present near the motorcycle objected to the driving and alleged that they could have been injured due to rash driving, leading to a heated argument.

They allegedly struck the bonnet and windows of Arora's car with their 'kada' (metal bracelet), causing minor damage, police said.

A PCR call reporting the quarrel was made by Arora's father, following which a police team reached the spot and intervened.

"Three persons identified as the main alleged aggressors were taken into custody and arrested under preventive sections to avoid any breach of peace," a senior police officer said.

They were later produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody for two days, police added.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said, adding that further action will be taken if required, based on the statements of those involved.