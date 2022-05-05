News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Children's fight escalates into communal clash in Delhi, 3 arrested

Children's fight escalates into communal clash in Delhi, 3 arrested

Source: PTI
May 05, 2022 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three persons have been arrested and 37 detained after a scuffle between two groups of people from different communities following a quarrel among children playing in a park in the Welcome area of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Residents of Welcome area in Delhi following the communal tension in their area, May 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

On Wednesday, around 9.50 pm, the police received information about a quarrel near Photo Chowk in the area under the Welcome police station, they said.

 

A police team rushed to the spot and extra force was also mobilised, they said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed the quarrel took place among children playing in the park of X and Y blocks of Welcome. It then escalated into a scuffle between two groups of people from different communities, a senior police officer said.

As more people gathered in the park, the locals made calls to the police fearing communal tension, the officer said.

The situation is under control and preventive action under CrPC section 108 has been initiated, the police said, adding that Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti members have been roped in to identify the accused. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
Ex-bureaucrats defend Modi, bash critical colleagues
Ex-bureaucrats defend Modi, bash critical colleagues
Shahi Imam urges Modi, Shah to quell winds of hatred
Shahi Imam urges Modi, Shah to quell winds of hatred
Alert in JK after cross-border 'terror tunnel' found
Alert in JK after cross-border 'terror tunnel' found
I'm not concerned: CSK coach on Jadeja's poor form
I'm not concerned: CSK coach on Jadeja's poor form
India's active COVID-19 tally rises to 19,719
India's active COVID-19 tally rises to 19,719
Why This Dhoni-Kohli Hug Was Special
Why This Dhoni-Kohli Hug Was Special
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

We are headed for crash: Arundhati on 'India of today'

We are headed for crash: Arundhati on 'India of today'

How Communal Violence Can Hurt India

How Communal Violence Can Hurt India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances