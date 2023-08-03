News
Rediff.com  » News » Army jawan missing in J-K's Kulgam has been found

Army jawan missing in J-K's Kulgam has been found

Source: PTI
August 03, 2023 22:40 IST
An Army jawan who was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir last week has been recovered, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Javaid Ahmad Wani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh, went missing on Saturday from his native Kulgam district while he was on leave.

 

"Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Although the police did not divulge any details about Wani's missing case earlier, there were fears that he might have been abducted by terrorists.

Source: PTI
 
