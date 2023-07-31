Where Is This Missing Soldier?

Javaid Ahmed Wani, a 25-year-old Indian Army jawan, has been reported missing from Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Wani is from the army's 3 J&K Light Infantry and had been visiting his home on leave.
The soldier was posted in Ladakh and was to rejoin his unit on Monday.
His disappearance has triggered the suspicion that the jawan was abducted by terrorists.
A massive search operation has been launched by security personnel to locate the missing soldier.
