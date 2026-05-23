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Army Jawan Held For Molesting Student In Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 23, 2026 14:24 IST

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An Army jawan has been arrested in Ranchi for allegedly molesting a female student, raising concerns about women's safety in the city.

Key Points

  • Army jawan arrested for allegedly molesting a female student in Ranchi.
  • The incident occurred in the Lalpur police station area.
  • An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • The accused jawan is from Haryana and posted in Namkum.

A 38-year-old Army jawan was arrested for allegedly molesting a female student in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, police said on Saturday.

Details of the Molestation Incident

The incident took place on Friday in the Lalpur police station area when the 23-year-old woman was returning home from college, they said.

 

"The accused Army jawan was arrested and forwarded to jail. An FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused based on the victim's statement and technical evidence," said Rupesh Kumar, the officer in charge of Lalpur police station.

The accused jawan hails from Haryana and was posted at Namkum here, another officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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