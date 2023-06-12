News
Army jawan's wife claims molestation by 40 people in TN, 2 arrested

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 12, 2023 00:06 IST
An Army jawan's wife on Sunday alleged that she was attacked and molested by more than forty people and also verbally abused.

IMAGE: The wife of Army jawan at a hospital in Vellore, June 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"More than 40 people attacked me. They verbally abused me using obscene language. They also touched me inappropriately. They are not letting our family live in peace. They are threatening me," the wife of the jawan said in Vellore on Sunday.

 

Earlier in the day, the jawan had alleged that she stripped half-naked and beaten very badly.

The superintendent of police, Thiruvannamalai, Karthikeyan, said an FIR was registered under relevant sections on a complaint lodged by the jawan.

"Based on a complaint by the jawan, an FIR was filed under relevant sections. Two of the accused -- Ramu and Hariprasad -- have already been arrested," the SP said.

He said preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was the fallout of a "civil dispute".

"It appears to be the fallout of a civil dispute. Yes, some things happened. However, what we are saying as of now is only on the basis of the preliminary investigation. A thorough probe in the next couple of days will give us a better sense of what might have happened," said Karthikeyan.

Further details are awaited. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
