News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 injured in 'Army firing' outside mosque in J-K's Handwara

2 injured in 'Army firing' outside mosque in J-K's Handwara

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 07, 2022 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least two people were injured in firing allegedly by Army personnel during an altercation with worshippers outside a mosque in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said in Srinagar.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

An altercation broke out between worshippers, who were coming out of a mosque in Handwara town of Kupwara district, and Army personnel, who were recording videos, they said.

The Army personnel allegedly opened fire, resulting in injuries to two people, the officials said.

 

The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi, the officials said, adding that they were rushed to the SKIMS hospital at Soura in Srinagar.

People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone said the incident was a result of the 'sorry state of affairs' prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.

'What a sorry state of affairs. One of the most peaceful towns Handwara at the receiving end. Hoping against hope the guilty are punished,' he said in a tweet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'
'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'
'Terrorism is like agriculture in Kashmir'
'Terrorism is like agriculture in Kashmir'
Minorities panel summons Delhi mayors over meat ban
Minorities panel summons Delhi mayors over meat ban
The Rajapaksas You Did Not Know
The Rajapaksas You Did Not Know
Deputy speaker violated constitution, says Pak CJ
Deputy speaker violated constitution, says Pak CJ
Paytm CEO will get stock grants once m-cap recovers
Paytm CEO will get stock grants once m-cap recovers
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How This Cong MP Wants To Help Kashmiri Pandits

How This Cong MP Wants To Help Kashmiri Pandits

View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena

View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances