News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ladakh standoff made world take notice of India's resolve: Army chief

Ladakh standoff made world take notice of India's resolve: Army chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 30, 2023 00:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The resolute and firm manner in which the Indian troops stood up to the Chinese forces during the eastern Ladakh border standoff has made the world take notice of "political and military resolve of a rising India", Army chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Friday.

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande (right) during a programme on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023, in Ladakh, July 25, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his address during an event held in New Delhi, he also said "Chinese belligerence is evident in its continuing propensity to project power outside its region", in turn presenting a "threat to the rules-based international order".

 

Gen Pande in his speech mentioned about the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conclave, recently hosted by the Indian Army which witnessed participation of army chiefs or delegation leaders from 30 Indo-Pacific littoral countries.

The next significant pointer is a "rise of China". Position of political, economic, technological and military power has accorded it a "new position in the world order, which it intents to lead," he said.

"With its economic heft, China has been looking at geopolitical and trade agreements as zero-sum games. Concurrently, Chinese belligerence is evident in its continuing propensity to project power outside its region, in turn presenting a threat to the rules-based international order.

"The resolute and firm manner in which we stood up to our northern adversary during the events of April-May 2020 has made the world take notice of our political and military resolve of a rising India. Many nations today also appear ready to take our northern adversary on various issues, head-on, especially post the pandemic, as realisation of its predatory economic pursuits sink in," he said.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

India today reflects a confident optimism about the future. There is an improved consumer affluence, better standards of living, higher literacy quotient and "rising aspirations of our people", the Army chief said.

"We are also witnessing, our nation's growing stature in the international environment, and a new perspective of how the world community views India," he added.

As a nation's influence expands, new challenges are bound to emerge, Gen Pande said.

Some will question our rise, some will contest it, while some will attempt to compete. Grey-zone pursuits by "our adversaries" continue even as we speak. Also, the country is dealing with internal security situations, which have unique set of challenges, he said.

But, the most important pointer for us is that our legacy challenges of unsettled borders continue and stand amplified due to the collusivity between "our western and our northern neighbours," he said.

"Speaking of conflicts, the character of war has undergone a profound change, disruptive technologies today have blunted the conventional force ratio superiorities. Kinetic weapons such as the guns and tanks too have witnessed, immense progression towards increased precision and destructive potential," the General said.

Space, sea, electromagnetic as well cognitive domains of information warfare have assumed greater significance and "critically impacted the outcomes in today's battlefield," he said.

These developments are making the battle space more complex and contested, Gen Pande said.

"The lessons from recent conflicts have also shown that the security of a nation can neither be outsourced nor be dependent on the largesse of others. As a nation, we need to ensure our national interests remain secure as we pursue our national vision. The Indian Army remains fully aligned and integrated with the national vision and objectives," he said.

The foremost mandate that emerges is that "we need to ensure that the nation's security is not impacted in any way", so that the nation's progress continues unabated. With that as the bearing, the implication that accrues for the Indian Army is that "we need to transition into a modern, agile, adaptive and technology-enabled future-ready force," he added.

And, to give effect to these imperatives, "we have undertaken initiatives for a holistic transformation," the Army chief said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can India Afford To Frown At The Chinese?
Can India Afford To Frown At The Chinese?
'How would America respond if China invades India?'
'How would America respond if China invades India?'
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
Blasts hit two mosques in Pakistan, 58 killed
Blasts hit two mosques in Pakistan, 58 killed
UP BJP leader's husband surrenders in road rage case
UP BJP leader's husband surrenders in road rage case
Hang him: Father of accused held for 12-yr-old's rape
Hang him: Father of accused held for 12-yr-old's rape
Kiran Baliyan - a shot putter by accident!
Kiran Baliyan - a shot putter by accident!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

4 Reasons Why Chinese Is Aggressive With India

4 Reasons Why Chinese Is Aggressive With India

'Normalcy in our ties will require...': India to China

'Normalcy in our ties will require...': India to China

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances