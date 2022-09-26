News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Are Russian Troops Guilty Of War Crimes?

Are Russian Troops Guilty Of War Crimes?

By Rediff News Bureau
September 26, 2022 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A total of 447 bodies was exhumed from the gravesite, including 22 soldiers and 5 children.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

 

IMAGE: In an aerial view, unidentified makeshift graves are seen at the Pishanske cemetery in Izium.
A total of 447 bodies was exhumed from the gravesite, including 22 soldiers and 5 children. The bodies will be examined by forensic officials for possible war crimes. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A cat sits near shells for a RPG-7 grenade launcher at a former position of Russian troops in the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, recently liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents collect firewood from abandoned blindages of the Russian army to heat their homes, as they have no electricity, water and gas in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian armed forces, in Kharkiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman walks by a destroyed building in Izium. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed villages east and south of Kharkiv, as Russian forces have withdrawn from areas they occupied since early in the war. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers load a caterpillar from a destroyed APC to their vehicle near Izium. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed bridge in Kupiansk, a front line city still under attack by Russian forces who are trying to retake the city. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Yuriy Shchykovskyi, 44, looks for his belongins in his destroyed house in the village of Dolyna. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian servicemen ride an armoured personnel carrier in the village of Dolyna. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Agricultural machinery destroyed by Russian shelling are seen in the village of Dolyna. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers stand next to a crater left by a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars destroyed by a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rescuer works at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Local residents gather in the courtyard of an apartment block damaged in the course of the conflict in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Valentina, 90, casts her vote as members of an electoral commission visit apartments in Mariupol with a mobile ballot box and documents on the third day of a referendum on the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic joining Russia. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of an electoral commission carries a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents' apartments in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Why Putin Is Threatening A Nuclear War
Why Putin Is Threatening A Nuclear War
'Ukraine situation will very likely worsen'
'Ukraine situation will very likely worsen'
Putin calls 300,000 reserve troops to join Ukraine war
Putin calls 300,000 reserve troops to join Ukraine war
Next CM should be acceptable to us: Raj Cong MLAs
Next CM should be acceptable to us: Raj Cong MLAs
SC rejects plea against demolishing Rane's bungalow
SC rejects plea against demolishing Rane's bungalow
Yami's Lost in Chicago And Lovin' It
Yami's Lost in Chicago And Lovin' It
'We warned Charlie Dean multiple times'
'We warned Charlie Dean multiple times'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Anti-War Protests Hits Putin's Russia

Anti-War Protests Hits Putin's Russia

What Will Putin Do Next, She Wonders

What Will Putin Do Next, She Wonders

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances