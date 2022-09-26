Are Russian Troops Guilty Of War Crimes?

A total of 447 bodies was exhumed from the gravesite, including 22 soldiers and 5 children.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: In an aerial view, unidentified makeshift graves are seen at the Pishanske cemetery in Izium.

A total of 447 bodies was exhumed from the gravesite, including 22 soldiers and 5 children. The bodies will be examined by forensic officials for possible war crimes. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: A cat sits near shells for a RPG-7 grenade launcher at a former position of Russian troops in the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, recently liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents collect firewood from abandoned blindages of the Russian army to heat their homes, as they have no electricity, water and gas in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian armed forces, in Kharkiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman walks by a destroyed building in Izium. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed villages east and south of Kharkiv, as Russian forces have withdrawn from areas they occupied since early in the war. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers load a caterpillar from a destroyed APC to their vehicle near Izium. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed bridge in Kupiansk, a front line city still under attack by Russian forces who are trying to retake the city. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

IMAGE: Yuriy Shchykovskyi, 44, looks for his belongins in his destroyed house in the village of Dolyna. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian servicemen ride an armoured personnel carrier in the village of Dolyna. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Agricultural machinery destroyed by Russian shelling are seen in the village of Dolyna. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers stand next to a crater left by a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Cars destroyed by a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A rescuer works at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Local residents gather in the courtyard of an apartment block damaged in the course of the conflict in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Valentina, 90, casts her vote as members of an electoral commission visit apartments in Mariupol with a mobile ballot box and documents on the third day of a referendum on the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic joining Russia. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of an electoral commission carries a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents' apartments in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com