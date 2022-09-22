News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anti-War Protests Hits Putin's Russia

Anti-War Protests Hits Putin's Russia

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 22, 2022 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'partial mobilisation' of some 300,000 reservists with immediate effect in the wake of setbacks suffered by the Russian military in its raging conflict with Ukraine.

As a result, the anti-war opposition group Vesna called for widespread protests.

Vesna called its action 'No to mogilisation -- a play on words, because mogila in Russian means grave.

Scores of arrests were reported from Moscow and St Petersburg, Putin's home city.

The Moscow prosecutor's office on Wednesday warned that calls on the Internet to join unauthorised street protests, or participation in them, could incur up to 15 years in jail.

 

IMAGE: Russian police officers detain a person during an unsanctioned protest. All Photographs: Reuters

 

IMAGE: One more protestor being detained.

 

IMAGE: And one more... The prosecutor's office has warned of strict action against uncalled protests.

 

IMAGE: Dozens of protestors were held in Irkutsk and other Siberian cities, and Yekaterinburg too.

 

IMAGE: A women protestor being held by the police.

 

IMAGE: The Russian human rights group OVD-Info put the total arrests at more than 1,300.

 

IMAGE: People line up during an unsanctioned rally.

 

IMAGE: Police maintain a strict vigil on the streets.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
Putin calls 300,000 reserve troops to join Ukraine war
Putin calls 300,000 reserve troops to join Ukraine war
What Will Putin Do Next, She Wonders
What Will Putin Do Next, She Wonders
'Ukraine situation will very likely worsen'
'Ukraine situation will very likely worsen'
RSS chief meets Imams, talks hijab row, Gyanvapi case
RSS chief meets Imams, talks hijab row, Gyanvapi case
Recipe: Crispy Paneer Bread Pakora
Recipe: Crispy Paneer Bread Pakora
106 PFI members held in 'largest-ever' NIA crackdown
106 PFI members held in 'largest-ever' NIA crackdown
Punjab cabinet decides to summon assembly on Sept 27
Punjab cabinet decides to summon assembly on Sept 27
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?

Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?

'Putin will not use the N-bomb'

'Putin will not use the N-bomb'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances