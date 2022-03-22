News
Rediff.com  » News » Sri Lanka's Kerosene Crisis

Sri Lanka's Kerosene Crisis

By Rediff News Bureau
March 22, 2022 12:25 IST
Women, men and children waiting in long queues to buy kerosene are a common sight in Colombo and other Sri Lankan cities after the nation's severe economic crisis cut off supplies of petroleum products to the island.

 

 

Please click on the images to view the daily nightmare confronting ordinary Sri Lankans.

IMAGE: A man celebrates as the first oil bowser with kerosene arrives at a fuel station in Colombo, March 21, 2022. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman argues with others as people start jumping the queue -- a common South Asian habit -- after the first oil bowser with kerosene arrives.

 

IMAGE: A schoolboy waits with his parents to buy kerosene.

 

IMAGE: A long queue to buy kerosene in Colombo.

 

IMAGE: A woman celebrates sighting the first oil bowser with kerosene at a fuel station in Colombo.

 

IMAGE: A boy waits with his family to buy kerosene.

 

IMAGE: People sit next to a truck to protect themselves from the heat as they queue to buy kerosene.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
